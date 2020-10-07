Governor’s office: Stadiums in Florida can be at full capacity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stadiums across the country have been at limited capacity, however, Florida’s governor has cleared the way for more people to be in the stands.

According to the governor’s office, stadiums are now allowed to operate at full capacity.

“That is correct,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Director of Communications, Fred Piccolo Jr..

This is part of DeSantis' phase three reopening plan for the state.

“Although the governor does not issue directives approving or disapproving anyone’s decision, it simply allows all businesses to in Florida to open at 100% capacity," added Piccolo in a text to TV20.

Just to be clear. Sports franchises, like most businesses under phase 3 can do as they see medically and safety wise in their best interests. There is no state clearance or anything of the sort. — Fred Piccolo Jr (@FredPiccoloJr) October 7, 2020

The University of Florida has allowed fans at the Swamp this season but only at 20% capacity - so only 17,000 fans. According to the UAA, they will continue to speak to their experts being moving forward with any changes.

“We will continue to follow the guidance provided by our experts at UF Health as well as campus officials,” said UAA spokesperson, Skip Powers.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.