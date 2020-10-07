Advertisement

Governor’s office: Stadiums in Florida can be at full capacity

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) hands off the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stadiums across the country have been at limited capacity, however, Florida’s governor has cleared the way for more people to be in the stands.

According to the governor’s office, stadiums are now allowed to operate at full capacity.

“That is correct,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Director of Communications, Fred Piccolo Jr..

This is part of DeSantis' phase three reopening plan for the state.

“Although the governor does not issue directives approving or disapproving anyone’s decision, it simply allows all businesses to in Florida to open at 100% capacity," added Piccolo in a text to TV20.

The University of Florida has allowed fans at the Swamp this season but only at 20% capacity - so only 17,000 fans. According to the UAA, they will continue to speak to their experts being moving forward with any changes.

“We will continue to follow the guidance provided by our experts at UF Health as well as campus officials,” said UAA spokesperson, Skip Powers.

