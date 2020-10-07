Advertisement

GPD asks for help identifying burglary suspect

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are trying to identify the man seen in this surveillance video. Officers say the man tried to steal items from a local business on Monday night.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact GPD Detectives at 352-393-7670, or remain anonymous by reporting information to Crime Stoppers at 352-3727687 or https://www.stopcrime.tv/

