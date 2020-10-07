Advertisement

High school football athletic directors respond to rising COVID-19 numbers, protocols during games

According to the data, COVID-19 cases have increased in several counties since the start of the high school football season-- including Marion and Alachua County.
According to the data, COVID-19 cases have increased in several counties since the start of the high school football season-- including Marion and Alachua County.
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in North Central Florida, some organizations and industries have decided to tighten restrictions, while others have done the opposite.

According to the data, COVID-19 cases have increased in several counties since the start of the high school football season-- including Marion and Alachua County.

In both counties, face masks are required when you enter a game and when you are at the game--not socially distancing. They also have enforced a less-than 50% capacity rule by limiting 4 game-vouchers to each student. Marion County Athletic Director Jody Phillips said it has been a community effort to get where they have been.

“In some cases, it has been day to day that we learn and improve. These coaches ... these student-athletes have been unbelievable with the things that we are asking them to do on a daily basis."

As far as enforcing COVID rules in the stands, “I am sure people may look at it and say there could be some improvement ... but at the same time, we haven’t had any problems. Folks have been asked to put on masks in a very respectful manner and I am not aware of any confrontation or issue that we have experienced in Marion County with it,” he said.

In Alachua County, circumstances are similar-- with capacity being limited to below 25% for games as well as the addition of social distance seating markers and hand sanitizing stations. Many counties have also been quarantining the whole team when one player tests positive-- which Alachua County has done several times.

“Our numbers can look a lot worse than they actually are,” said Alachua County Athletic Director Charles Wise. "For example, people say ‘Oh my gosh, 40 players are quarantined at fill-in-the-blank school’ ... when in fact, it was one kid.”

Wise said the school has been effective following the guidelines that were put in place from the beginning of the season and he believes they will continue to do so.

“We have quarantined entire teams ... so you forfeit games ... that’s being pretty strict. I don’t know know how you get more strict than that unless you do away with sports ... and that’s not gonna happen.”

To find more information on COVID-19 cases in your area, click here.

