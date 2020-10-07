In Case You Missed It: Oct. 6
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 6th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Alachua County Commission approves $1.3 million for digital learning costs
- Williston man echoes concerns over Black Lives Matter movement
- Bomb threat in Lake City evacuates supermarket
- Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden hospitalized with COVID-19
- Alachua County BoCC approves additional pay for employees enforcing COVID-19 ordinances
- Traveling museum to display war memorabilia in Newberry
- Newberry High School only school in Alachua County with double-digit COVID Cases
- Judge release former Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement
National Headlines:
- Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65
- Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop
- Trump reports ‘no symptoms,’ returns to downplaying virus
- Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive
- Johnny Nash, singer of ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
- Apple expected to reveal new iPhone Oct. 13
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.