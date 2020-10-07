Advertisement

“Let’s Do the Time Warp” at Fort King canceled

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Halloween event is being canceled in Ocala.

The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is canceling the “Let’s Do the Time Warp” at Fort King on October 30th. The cancellation is due to a scheduling conflict.

Fans of the cult classic can still see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Ocala Marion theatre on Halloween. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased via this link.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 6

Updated: moments ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 6th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 6

Updated: moments ago

News

5 NCFL Regal Theaters among hundreds to close until further notice

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Hundred of Regal movie theaters are set to close until further notice on Thursday.

Local

Touching Hearts at Home: Mental Illness

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

“Let’s Do the Time Warp” at Fort King canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

GPD asks for help identifying burglary suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Alachua County Commission approves $1.3 million for digital learning costs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
During Tuesday’s Alachua County Commission meeting, commissioners approved giving the district $1.3 million to help offset hyflex and Digital Academy costs.

Alachua County School District addresses Hyflex teaching

Updated: 6 hours ago

Bomb Threat in Lake City evacuates Supermarket

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Williston man echoes concerns over Black Lives Matter movement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Kenuel Gates of Williston protested on his own outside of City Hall to call for the resignation of Mayor Jerry Robinson.