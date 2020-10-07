“Let’s Do the Time Warp” at Fort King canceled

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Halloween event is being canceled in Ocala.

The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is canceling the “Let’s Do the Time Warp” at Fort King on October 30th. The cancellation is due to a scheduling conflict.

Fans of the cult classic can still see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Ocala Marion theatre on Halloween. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased via this link.

