Marion County Parks and Recreation sees increase in popular ‘Home school Wednesdays’ program

Kids enrolled in Marion County’s Wednesday Home School program get to participate in different activities that they might not get to at home.
By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students are back in school, and many of them are choosing to stay home instead of going back to in-person learning.

This has some parents struggling to provide everything they need for the school day.

But there may be a solution. Kids enrolled in Marion County’s Wednesday Home School program get to participate in different activities that they might not get to at home.

The Parks and Recreation program offers different art, life skill, and PE classes each month with different themes.

“Checking, financials, we also have a survival month so each one is something different an it continuously challenges the children,” Assistant Director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, Kelsey Mears said.

This year staff have had to make some changes due to COVID-19 including sanitizing activity areas and making sure children wear their masks. And even with a limited number of students allowed in the program at a time, officials said registration will stay open until all of the spots are filled.

“If we had somebody that wanted to register today for next week, if there’s still room, there’s still availability. We never turn anybody away unless we don’t have the space so every month we have people registering and we have several kids that have registered for every month,” she added.

The program is open to ages five to 17. Parks and Recreation officials said that roughly 20 percent of their new students have transitioned from the public school system to home schooling.

"We have about 20 percent of new kids that are coming out of the Marion County School system who are now at home doing online school. This gives them a great opportunity to still be around other kids for a few hours and still kind of get that interaction that they’re really needing so they’re not inside all day,” Mears said.

Parents can register their children online at marionparksrec.org.

