5 NCFL Regal Theaters among hundreds to close until further notice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - First they were closed for months during the pandemic, then they were able to operate at a faction of normal capacity and now hundreds of Regal theaters will close until further notice.

On Monday, Cineworld group announced it would close 536 regal cinemas in the US and 127 locations in the U.K. affecting 45 thousand jobs.

North Central Florida’s theaters are no exception. We can expect three theaters in Gainesville, one in Lake City, and one in Ocala to close their doors at the end of the day Thursday.

Active Moviegoer, Joey Hill, is one of many saddened by this news.

“It’s kind of depressing honestly because aside from the fact that the Regal Cinemas provide jobs for the community, it’s also a place of recreation for the community as well to come and see new movies and kind of get together,” Hill said. “The fact that they’re closing is not a good sign.”

The lack of films released from Hollywood is taking a toll on the movie industry. Cineworld CEO, Mooky Greidinger, said theres not much to do but wait for a blockbuster calendar extending about two months into the future and that hopefully they’ll be able to open again before Christmas, just in time for “Wonder Woman 1984.”

So it’s not too late to grab a bucket of popcorn and a large soda while enjoying a movie in theaters… but time is running out.

