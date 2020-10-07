Advertisement

Putnam County deputies arrest suspected convenience store robbers

Hunter Shane Conner, 20, of East Palatka, Talon Alexander Tope, 26, of St. Augustine and John Anthony Pfister, 19, of St. Augustine were charged with first-degree felony robbery with a firearm.
Hunter Shane Conner, 20, of East Palatka, Talon Alexander Tope, 26, of St. Augustine and John Anthony Pfister, 19, of St. Augustine were charged with first-degree felony robbery with a firearm.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies have arrested three men suspected of robbing a convenience store.

Investigators say on September 21st, the three suspects robbed the Circle K in Bostwick. Hunter Shane Conner, 20, of East Palatka, Talon Alexander Tope, 26, of St. Augustine and John Anthony Pfister, 19, of St. Augustine were charged with first-degree felony robbery with a firearm. A first-degree felony holds a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Officers say Connor and Tope entered the businesses wearing masks, and one of them pointed a gun at the clerk demanding cash and cigarettes. Pfister was identified as the driver.

The trio are each being held on a $50,000 bond at the Putnam County jail.

