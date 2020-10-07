Putnam County deputies arrest suspected convenience store robbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies have arrested three men suspected of robbing a convenience store.

Investigators say on September 21st, the three suspects robbed the Circle K in Bostwick. Hunter Shane Conner, 20, of East Palatka, Talon Alexander Tope, 26, of St. Augustine and John Anthony Pfister, 19, of St. Augustine were charged with first-degree felony robbery with a firearm. A first-degree felony holds a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Officers say Connor and Tope entered the businesses wearing masks, and one of them pointed a gun at the clerk demanding cash and cigarettes. Pfister was identified as the driver.

The trio are each being held on a $50,000 bond at the Putnam County jail.

