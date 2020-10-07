Traveling museum to display war memorabilia in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A traveling museum stopped by north central Florida on Tuesday to prepare to showcase its military memorabilia.

American Legion Post 149 located at 26821 W Newberry Rd. welcomed a traveling museum from McDonough, Georgia called Military Collectibles in Newberry.

The traveling museum drove from Georgia to help display war and military memorabilia to residents in the city and surrounding areas.

Military collectibles was created 12 years ago to help preserve the history of veterans who fought for America.

“If we forget our heritage, we’ll end up repeating it again,” said Lamar Scott, military collectibles founder. “That’s the reason I try to do this. I am just so thankful that god has blessed me enough to be able to do something like this and give back to our veterans.”

The military display will be at the American Legion Post 149 located at 26821 W Newberry Rd. and it will be free and open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 8 to Monday, Oct. 12.

On Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday, the museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, it will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

