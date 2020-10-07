TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Barrett Young (Branford)
Buccaneer senior seeks a future in agriculture
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -Barrett Young is the senior center and captain of the Branford high school football team’s offensive line. But compared to his other life goals, football is a snap. Cierra Clark introduces you to a player who carries a 4.0 GPA in this week’s TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete profile.
