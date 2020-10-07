Advertisement

Williston man echoes concerns over Black Lives Matter movement

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -

As city council members met inside, a protest of a few led by Kenuel Gates of Williston echoed concerns heard at Williston city hall before:

A call for the resignation of Mayor Jerry Robinson.

“The mayor resigns and then we get with the council and then we begin a new Williston,” added Gates. "We cannot build with the same person that is oppressing us in office, he’s got to go.

The timing was intentional. Gates wanted to bring a different approach than the prayer vigil other residents gathered for about two weeks ago.

“The difference is I want to focus more on the council. I know this is a protest involving the mayor, getting the mayor out and getting him to resign but I want to talk to the council as well while I talk to the mayor.”

Gates adds that he’ll be at every council meeting until Robinson resigns.

