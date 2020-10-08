Advertisement

Adorable, adoptable pets in Alachua Co.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a fury, new friend, here are some pets up for adoption in Alachua Co.

Katie is a seven-month-old Carolina dog.

According to the shelter, she would be a darling and wonderful addition to any home.

--

Primrose is three-month-old kitty, and she’s got plenty of siblings too.

Shelter staff said she’s a very fun girl.

They also remind people to give new kitties a slow introduction to their new home.

--

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

If you want to come meet a new friend, and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older. Pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

