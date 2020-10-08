Alachua County man arrested in Jackson County after stealing car

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry resident is waiting to be extradited back to Alachua County after he was arrested in the panhandle.

Richard Robinson, 40, was arrested in Jackson County when ASO deputies say he battered a woman and stole her car.

A warrant was issued after deputies could not find him in Alachua County.

“During that argument, he physically battered her, threatened her with a firearm and coerced her to sign this document indicating that he had permission to have the vehicle,” Sgt. Frank Kinsey, Alachua County spokesperson.

Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, vehicle theft, and a weapon offense-use display of a firearm.

