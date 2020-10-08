Advertisement

Alachua County political party leaders react to VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Despite 12 feet of distance and a plexiglass barrier, political party leaders in Alachua county say it’s crystal clear that the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will rock history.

“I think mike pence will draw attention to Florida’s important battle grounds,” said Alachua County GOP chair, Ed Braddy.

Pence serves as the leader of the White House’s coronavirus task force. A position that Braddy said Pence handles well. The vice president has tested negative for the virus following President Donald Trump’s positive diagnosis.

“At first the issue was ventilators and we moved in rapid fashion to make sure they’re provided and now it’s moving toward a virus,” added Braddy. “Again the president is moving at record speed to make sure that’s available so I think if that message penetrates the audience I think that’ll serve the vice president very well."

Both Republican and Democratic parties in the county have focused more on their local candidates as they keep track of the presidential race from afar.

“Address the soul of the nation, rebuild the middle class and to bring this country together,” said Cynthia Chestnut, the Alachua County chair for the democratic party. Those are the expectations of a potential Biden-Harris administration for Chestnut.

“It’s so historic. To see an African-American woman as the first nominee for vice president,” added Chestnut. “Imagine the look of spark, the spark in a little Black girl’s eyes, a little Indian girl, a little Hispanic girl. Imagine the spark in their eyes that ‘this too can be me some day,’ so that’s exciting.”

