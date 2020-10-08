Alachua County Sheriff’s Office gets $1.5 million vehicle budget approved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over $1.5 million has been approved by the Alachua County commission as the budget for Alachua County Sherriff’s Office purchasing of new vehicles.

The purchase of new law enforcement cars and SUVs is something they do every year with the agreed-upon vehicle budget. This is the first time in more than ten years the sheriff’s office has had the full $1.5 million budget approved.

“The county commission actually sent their fleet manager over to sit down and work with ours, to see if that budgeted amount was correct, and they came to an agreement that it was indeed correct and that we could possibly use even more," said ACSO spokesperson, Art Forgey.

All of the $1.5 million has been since used and was strictly used within vehicle budget purposes. To those at the sheriff’s office, it’s money well spent

“We have over 860 employees. These are front-line vehicles for our patrol officers. We want, when they are responding to your emergencies, to have the best equipment that they can,” said Forgey.

This is not only the first time they’ve had their full budget request approved, but it’s also the first time they’ll have had pickup trucks as part of that purchase. They’ve used the money to purchase over 30 new patrol trucks and all of the emergency equipment that goes with it.

The original plan was to invest in more SUVs as they have in the past but because of General Motors going on strike last year and Ford’s employees working on making ventilators during the pandemic, they were left with the option of Ford’s readily-available trucks.

The new style is something Forgey says might become the norm for most agencies this year.

“GM and Ford have both told us that because of COVID stoppages and dealerships being depleted of cars for civilians, that they are going to replenish the civilian market and replenish their dealerships before they ever begin to build law enforcement vehicles"

Forgey said the production of law enforcement vehicles is expected to start back up in July and August of 2021.

Most of the ASCO trucks are in the process of being equipped but there are some on the road already so you could see one as early as today.

