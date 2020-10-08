Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office gets $1.5 million vehicle budget approved

It's the first time the full budget amount has been approved in over 10 years.
It's the first time the full budget amount has been approved in over 10 years.(Claudia Bellofatto)
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over $1.5 million has been approved by the Alachua County commission as the budget for Alachua County Sherriff’s Office purchasing of new vehicles.

The purchase of new law enforcement cars and SUVs is something they do every year with the agreed-upon vehicle budget. This is the first time in more than ten years the sheriff’s office has had the full $1.5 million budget approved.

“The county commission actually sent their fleet manager over to sit down and work with ours, to see if that budgeted amount was correct, and they came to an agreement that it was indeed correct and that we could possibly use even more," said ACSO spokesperson, Art Forgey.

All of the $1.5 million has been since used and was strictly used within vehicle budget purposes. To those at the sheriff’s office, it’s money well spent

“We have over 860 employees. These are front-line vehicles for our patrol officers. We want, when they are responding to your emergencies, to have the best equipment that they can,” said Forgey.

This is not only the first time they’ve had their full budget request approved, but it’s also the first time they’ll have had pickup trucks as part of that purchase. They’ve used the money to purchase over 30 new patrol trucks and all of the emergency equipment that goes with it.

The original plan was to invest in more SUVs as they have in the past but because of General Motors going on strike last year and Ford’s employees working on making ventilators during the pandemic, they were left with the option of Ford’s readily-available trucks.

The new style is something Forgey says might become the norm for most agencies this year.

“GM and Ford have both told us that because of COVID stoppages and dealerships being depleted of cars for civilians, that they are going to replenish the civilian market and replenish their dealerships before they ever begin to build law enforcement vehicles"

Forgey said the production of law enforcement vehicles is expected to start back up in July and August of 2021.

Most of the ASCO trucks are in the process of being equipped but there are some on the road already so you could see one as early as today.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

What's Growing On Oct. 8

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or over paid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money. While Florida Democrats are condemning the Department’s actions and have unveiled their plan to fix the state’s unemployment system ahead of the 2021 legislative session.

News

Man arrested after ramming into MCSO deputy vehicle on a domestic disturbance call

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Voter registration decision expected soon

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida Federal Judge is weighing whether an extension of voter registration will cause more harm than good in the long run.

Latest News

Local

DEO Recoups Unemployment Checks, Democrats Propose Reforms

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Voter Registration Decision

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Man arrested after ramming into MCSO deputy vehicle on a domestic disturbance call

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Despite October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, body cam video from a call Marion County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to shows exactly how dangerous a domestic situation can be.

News

“I saved my own life”: Breast cancer survivor to release a book sharing her story

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Eastside High student wins national essay competition for student-athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Eastside High School student senior’s essay was mont ten chosen for top honors to the United States Tennis Association Foundation’s National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) competition.

News

Ocala Drive-In hosts Red Ribbon Week in Marion County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The drive-in is offering free admission for all on Friday, Oct. 23. They are showing “Hocus Pocus” and “Black Panther.”