Eastside High student wins national essay competition for student-athletes

The Eastside High School student senior’s essay was mont ten chosen for top honors to the United States Tennis Association Foundation’s National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) competition.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nylee Alston is an ace with a tennis racket, however, she has now served up a win with her words.

The Eastside High School student senior’s essay was one of ten chosen for top honors to the United States Tennis Association Foundation’s National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) competition. Her essay was chosen out of more than 1000 entrants.

Alston is involved with Aces in Motion (AIM), a free after-school program for middle and high school students. According to the AIM website, they want to promote “academic achievement, life skills development and healthy lifestyles.”

“The program and the coaches really push you to be the best you can be,” said Alston in a press release. “It’s helped me feel more confident.”

Alston has been with the program for the last five years.

“We are so proud of Nylee, not only for winning such a prestigious award but for being the first AIM participant to do so,” said Executive Director Addison Staples.

The essay topic for this year’s competition was “Everyone measures success differently. How do you measure success in your academics, tennis and character development?”

In her essay, Alston discusses the tennis mindset, which includes patience, leadership, working with people and pushing yourself, to achieve success.

“Success is more than being famous or having money, because you can lose it at any time,” she wrote. “But education is something that you will always have and you could take that and be something better with it.”

Her selection included a $5000 award. She, alongside her fellow winners, were recognized in a virtual ceremony in late September.

According to Alachua County schools, four other AIM students won state level awards.

“Howard Bishop Middle 8th-grader Jadah Clark in the 14 and Under Female category; Eastside High senior Audrianna Mosley in the 16 and Under Female category; Eastside High junior Javon Marshall in the 16 and Under Male category; and Eastside High junior Jeffery Hamilton in the 18 and Under Male category. Alston was also the state winner in the 18 and Under Female category.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

