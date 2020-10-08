Gainesville Police officers search for a woman who disappeared from UF Health Shands ER

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are looking for a woman who went missing from a hospital.

Officers say Tonya Sullivan disappeared from the UF Health Shands ER on Wednesday.

Sullivan is 5′ 7′' and 170 pounds and officers say she is not involved in an active crime investigation.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact GPD at 352-393-7710.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.