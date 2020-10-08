Advertisement

Ground-breaking ceremony to take place in Columbia Co.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) -A ground-breaking ceremony will be held Thursday in Columbia Co.

The Belmont Academy and the county chamber of commerce will host the ceremony, marking the start of work on a new secondary campus next to Belmont Academy.

The ceremony starts at 4:30 pm in the parking lot beside Christian Fellowship Church on SW CR-240.

