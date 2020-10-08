GRU receives national recognition for hurricane support

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Regional Utilities received national honors for its role in helping people effected by Hurricane Sally.

The American Public Power Association gave GRU a national commendation for their efforts in restoring power.

Crews aided the Louisiana communities of Vinton, Lafayette, and Alexandria, as well as Fairhope, AL.

Crews spent a total of 11 days out of state.

The mutual aid crew is now preparing to provide assistance in response to Hurricane Delta.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.