GRU receives national recognition for hurricane support

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Regional Utilities received national honors for its role in helping people effected by Hurricane Sally.

The American Public Power Association gave GRU a national commendation for their efforts in restoring power.

Crews aided the Louisiana communities of Vinton, Lafayette, and Alexandria, as well as Fairhope, AL.

Crews spent a total of 11 days out of state.

The mutual aid crew is now preparing to provide assistance in response to Hurricane Delta.

