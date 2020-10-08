GRU receives national recognition for hurricane support
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Regional Utilities received national honors for its role in helping people effected by Hurricane Sally.
The American Public Power Association gave GRU a national commendation for their efforts in restoring power.
Crews aided the Louisiana communities of Vinton, Lafayette, and Alexandria, as well as Fairhope, AL.
Crews spent a total of 11 days out of state.
The mutual aid crew is now preparing to provide assistance in response to Hurricane Delta.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.