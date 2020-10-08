High Springs commission could increase water rates

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -The High Springs Commission is meeting Thursday, and part of the agenda is to discuss potentially raising the water, wastewater, and solid waste services.

If the resolution is approved, the rates would be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index.

The change would go into effect immediately and be retroactive to October 1. The rate would be updated on October 1 of every year.

The meeting begins at 6:30 pm.

