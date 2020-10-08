“I saved my own life”: Breast cancer survivor to release a book sharing her story

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After beating breast cancer earlier this year, Fitz Koehler is starting a new chapter this month by releasing her book “My Noisy Cancer Comeback.”

The book tells the story of Koehler’s battle with breast cancer and how chemo, radiation and surgeries didn’t stop her from continuing to be active and host major running events across the country. As a Gainesville woman, her book also shines a spotlight on the gators and her specialists here in North Central Florida.

“If anyone is interested in the running community, interested in the juicy, gory details of my personal breast cancer battle, or in an exciting, inspirational tale of overcoming the odds, yeah, “My Noisy Cancer Comeback” is for you,” said Koehler.

She said her battle with cancer was hard, but she came out of it even stronger.

“Breast cancer has improved my perspective, it was already great, but you know every day is designed to be a good one and I am going after it,” said Koehler. “I’ve learned to surf, I’ve done races since I finished chemo and I intend on continuing to live large until I can no longer can.”

Koehler said she had a clean mammogram in December 2018. Not even two months later, she found a lump in her breasts while doing a self examination.

“I found my own lump. I saved my own life. If I would’ve waited to my next mammogram I would be a goner,” Koehler said.

She stresses the importance of regularly checking for lumps, not only at the doctors office, but at home too.

In light of Breast Cancer Awareness month, “My Noisy Cancer Comeback” will officially be released on October 20, but you can preorder a copy for yourself here.

