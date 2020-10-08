Advertisement

“I saved my own life”: Breast cancer survivor to release a book sharing her story

Breast Cancer survivor shares her story
Breast Cancer survivor shares her story(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After beating breast cancer earlier this year, Fitz Koehler is starting a new chapter this month by releasing her book “My Noisy Cancer Comeback.”

The book tells the story of Koehler’s battle with breast cancer and how chemo, radiation and surgeries didn’t stop her from continuing to be active and host major running events across the country. As a Gainesville woman, her book also shines a spotlight on the gators and her specialists here in North Central Florida.

“If anyone is interested in the running community, interested in the juicy, gory details of my personal breast cancer battle, or in an exciting, inspirational tale of overcoming the odds, yeah, “My Noisy Cancer Comeback” is for you,” said Koehler.

She said her battle with cancer was hard, but she came out of it even stronger.

“Breast cancer has improved my perspective, it was already great, but you know every day is designed to be a good one and I am going after it,” said Koehler. “I’ve learned to surf, I’ve done races since I finished chemo and I intend on continuing to live large until I can no longer can.”

Koehler said she had a clean mammogram in December 2018. Not even two months later, she found a lump in her breasts while doing a self examination.

“I found my own lump. I saved my own life. If I would’ve waited to my next mammogram I would be a goner,” Koehler said.

She stresses the importance of regularly checking for lumps, not only at the doctors office, but at home too.

In light of Breast Cancer Awareness month, “My Noisy Cancer Comeback” will officially be released on October 20, but you can preorder a copy for yourself here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 7, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The stories you need to start your day

News

Vice President Pence to host campaign event at The Villages

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Vice President Mike Pence will soon be campaigning in The Villages in Saturday.

News

Gainesville Police officers search for a woman who disappeared from UF Health Shands ER

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville police are looking for Tonya Sullivan who disappeared from the UF Health Shands ER on Wednesday.

News

Newberry man wanted in Alachua County caught in the Panhandle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Newberry man wanted by Alachua County Sheriffs was arrested in Jackson County

Latest News

News

Alachua County political party leaders react to VP debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
For the first time ever, Vice President Mike Pence faced Senator Kamal Harris in a social distanced debate through a plexiglass barrier.

News

Scholar Athlete: Barrett Young

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

HS Football playoff brackets released

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Company has 30 days to appeal vote denying zoning variance for solar facility near Archer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The Archer Solar Project LLC planned to build a 650 acre solar farm outside of Archer.

News

Governor’s office: Stadiums in Florida can be at full capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Stadiums across the country have been at limited capacity, however, Florida’s governor has cleared the way for more people to go to games.

News

Marion County Parks and Recreation sees increase in popular ‘Home school Wednesdays’ program

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Kids enrolled in Marion County’s Wednesday Home School program get to participate in different activities that they might not get to at home.