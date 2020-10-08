In Case You Missed It: Oct. 7, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 7th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- High school football athletic directors respond to rising COVID-19 numbers, protocols during games
- Governor’s office: Stadiums in Florida can be at full capacity
- Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office talks election protection after FBI warning about cybersecurity
- Company has 30 days to appeal vote denying zoning variance for solar facility near Archer
- University of Florida implements license plate recognition technology on campus
- Employment discrimination lawsuit against Sheriff Sadie Darnell has started
- Alachua County Commissioners meeting hacked with crude image
- Voter Registration Could Be Reopened
National Headlines:
- Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate
- Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico’s Yucatan
- Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery
- Ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond
- Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation
- Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning
- NFL looking at ‘several’ protocol incidents with Titans
