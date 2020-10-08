Leaders for the Republican and Democratic parties in Florida believe their candidates won at Wednesday’s debate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders of both parties here in Florida believe Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris took strong stances on climate change, COVID-19, and the Supreme Court. Chris King, a former Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor here in Florida, said the Coronavirus was an important discussion topic.

“Last night [Wednesday] was a great night for the Biden campaign. Senator Harris demonstrated on a global stage that to a lot of folks who were hearing from her for the first time that she was ready to lead. That she and Vice President Biden had a plan to defeat the Coronavirus.”

Helen Aguirre Ferre, the executive director of the Republican Party of Florida, believes that Vice President Pence clearly explained the Trump administration’s firm stance on this lethal virus, including banning travel.

“This virus came from China. Do you trust the Chinese communist party with our pharmaceuticals and with telling us the truth with what they are doing when they steal corporate and military intellectual property? The president has been very successful and the vice president last night in defending what the president has done.”

Ferre said another positive for Vice President Pence and the Trump campaign was that Senator Harris failed to deny claims that a Biden led administration would try to pack the Supreme Court.

“He also showed why it’s is important that we continue to maintain our American ideals and preserve the constitution. It’s important that we don’t allow Democrats to pack the Supreme Court, a question and issue that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have refused to answer. You can assume from that yes that they will try to pack the Supreme Court.”

King believes Senator Harris was strong on the topic of the Supreme Court.

“This I knew was going to be an area that Vice President Pence was going to try and pound hard on because they are doing their every bit best to try to get a new justice in,” said King. “I thought, Senator Harris, gave people a sense of what was at stake if Donald Trump won that battle, which was healthcare was on the line.”

In the end, both campaigns believe their candidates showed the American people why their side deserves to win the race for the White House.

One of the major talking points from Wednesday’s event the fly that landed on the Vice President’s head. It has a social media account, and the Biden campaign has incorporated that moment into their campaign.

Vice President Pence is continuing to campaign around the country and traveling to The Villages on Saturday. WCJB will have coverage of the vice presidents stop here in north-central Florida.

