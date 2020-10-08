Local drive-in raising money for domestic violence victims
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The Ocala Drive-in is raising money to aid domestic and sexual assault victims in the community.
With October being domestic violence awareness month, the drive-in is hosting a special, one night screening of the Independent film “NO Ordinary Love” on Oct. 24.
Proceeds from the showing go to the Sexual Assault Domestic Violence Center in Ocala.
Tickets cost $6.
The film won the “social awareness” award at the Orlando Film Festival in 2019.
