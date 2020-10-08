Local drive-in raising money for domestic violence victims

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The Ocala Drive-in is raising money to aid domestic and sexual assault victims in the community.

With October being domestic violence awareness month, the drive-in is hosting a special, one night screening of the Independent film “NO Ordinary Love” on Oct. 24.

Proceeds from the showing go to the Sexual Assault Domestic Violence Center in Ocala.

Tickets cost $6.

The film won the “social awareness” award at the Orlando Film Festival in 2019.

