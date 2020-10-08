Man arrested after ramming into MCSO deputy vehicle on a domestic disturbance call

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Domestic violence is an issue with which people across the country are coming to grips.

And despite October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, body cam video from a call Marion County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to shows exactly how dangerous a domestic situation can be.

It’s something that they’re are responding to every single day.

On Sunday, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Elliot responded to a domestic disturbance call where two people were arguing inside of a home.

In trying to defuse the situation, Elliot was met with resistance by 37-year-old Geoffrey Gomm. Gomm’s only response was busting a window.

And things took an even more violent turn once Gomm finally left the home. He got into a white car and proceeded to ram the deputies car twice, which was unoccupied.

It’s in situations like this one where the MCSO Domestic Violence Unit would step in.

“There are multiple calls in a day that we respond to. As a domestic violence unit we respond and talk to victims on a daily basis. What we do as a unit, we would follow up with something that is physical in nature to see if there was a history and we would make contact with the victim to discuss any past incident that has occurred between her and the subject that was detained,” Detective with the Domestic Violence uint, Michelle Wright said.

Detectives are available around the clock to help, and they want those in violent situations to contact them to receive that help.

“I’ve been there. I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, so I know, and I got out so I believe that anyone can get help and the sheriff’s office was there when I needed it so I believe that, this is why I do what I do and I believe we can provide help,” Wright added.

In the end, deputies were able to detain Gomm and take him to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on no bond. He was arrested for felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

And in just a few days on Saturday Oct. 10th, the Ocala Police Department will be holding a donation drive for to help support victims and families of domestic violence. Cleaning/household items, food, health care items, hygiene items and items for children are being accepted.

The event will be from from 10-2.

