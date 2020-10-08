Newberry man wanted in Alachua County caught in the Panhandle
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry wanted by Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies has been caught in the Panhandle.
WJHG reports 40-year-old Richard Robinson was arrested on Wednesday in Jackson County.
On September 28th, deputies filed a sworn complaint seeking Robinson on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and grand theft of motor vehicles.
Investigators found Robinson with a stolen Mercedes and arrested him. He will be held in Jackson County until he can be extradited.
