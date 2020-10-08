Advertisement

Newberry man wanted in Alachua County caught in the Panhandle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry wanted by Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies has been caught in the Panhandle.

WJHG reports 40-year-old Richard Robinson was arrested on Wednesday in Jackson County.

On September 28th, deputies filed a sworn complaint seeking Robinson on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and grand theft of motor vehicles.

Investigators found Robinson with a stolen Mercedes and arrested him. He will be held in Jackson County until he can be extradited.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vice President Pence to host campaign event at The Villages

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Vice President Mike Pence will soon be campaigning in The Villages in Saturday.

News

Gainesville Police officers search for a woman who disappeared from UF Health Shands ER

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville police are looking for Tonya Sullivan who disappeared from the UF Health Shands ER on Wednesday.

News

Alachua County political party leaders react to VP debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
For the first time ever, Vice President Mike Pence faced Senator Kamal Harris in a social distanced debate through a plexiglass barrier.

News

Scholar Athlete: Barrett Young

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

HS Football playoff brackets released

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Company has 30 days to appeal vote denying zoning variance for solar facility near Archer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The Archer Solar Project LLC planned to build a 650 acre solar farm outside of Archer.

News

Governor’s office: Stadiums in Florida can be at full capacity

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Stadiums across the country have been at limited capacity, however, Florida’s governor has cleared the way for more people to go to games.

News

Marion County Parks and Recreation sees increase in popular ‘Home school Wednesdays’ program

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Kids enrolled in Marion County’s Wednesday Home School program get to participate in different activities that they might not get to at home.

News

Employment discrimination lawsuit against Sheriff Sadie Darnell has started

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A federal jury trial is underway in Alachua County on an employment discrimination lawsuit filed by a former deputy, who ran against Sheriff Sadie Darnell in the last election, and says she retaliated.

News

Alachua County Commissioners meeting hacked with crude image

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The zoom bombing happened several hours into the Alachua County Commission meeting.