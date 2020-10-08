Ocala Drive-In hosts Red Ribbon Week in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Drive-In is hosting a free community event to kick off Red Ribbon Week in Marion County.

The drive-in is offering free admission for all on Friday, Oct. 23.

They are showing “Hocus Pocus” and “Black Panther.”

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first show starts at 7 p.m.

Each person will get a free swag bag.

The event is sponsored by Marion County Children’s Alliance and Community Council Against Substance Abuse.

Red Ribbon Week encourages drug free living.

