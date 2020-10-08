Advertisement

Raiders claim matchup of contenders

Santa Fe tops Trinity Catholic in four sets
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The postseason starts next week in high school volleyball with district tournaments. Two schools that figure to be in the hunt well into the regional tournament level met in a late regular season match on Wednesday night, with Santa Fe defeating Trinity Catholic in four sets, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22.

The Raiders improve to 17-8 overall with the victory. Maxpreps ranks Santa Fe first among all Class 4A programs in Florida.

The Celtics fall to 9-6 on the season. They are ranked seventh among Florida’s Class 3A teams.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Raiders top Celtics in Four

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Sports

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Barrett Young (Branford)

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cierra Clark
This offensive lineman plants opponents on the football field.

News

Scholar Athlete: Barrett Young

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

HS Football playoff brackets released

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Governor’s office: Stadiums in Florida can be at full capacity

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Stadiums across the country have been at limited capacity, however, Florida’s governor has cleared the way for more people to go to games.

Sports

FHSAA sets football playoff brackets, matchups

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
COVID-19 a factor in early determination.

Sports

Bulldogs bite Saints, win 16th match

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
NCFL's 1A schools continue to impress.

Sports

Bulldogs sweep Saints in three

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:40 AM EDT

Sports

UF’s Whittemore already proving himself on the field

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
Departed senior class saw signs of progress last year.

Sports

Gator freshman providing dividends

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT