Raiders claim matchup of contenders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The postseason starts next week in high school volleyball with district tournaments. Two schools that figure to be in the hunt well into the regional tournament level met in a late regular season match on Wednesday night, with Santa Fe defeating Trinity Catholic in four sets, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22.

The Raiders improve to 17-8 overall with the victory. Maxpreps ranks Santa Fe first among all Class 4A programs in Florida.

The Celtics fall to 9-6 on the season. They are ranked seventh among Florida’s Class 3A teams.

