Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.
By Sebastian Otero, WWSB
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.

The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

