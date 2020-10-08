Truck crash on I-75 causes delays
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A truck crash on I-75 closed lanes and created traffic delays, Thursday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol reports, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a truck crashed in the northbound lanes of I-75 before mile marker 388.
The center and left lanes were temporarily blocked, causing some delays.
As of last check, the left shoulder remains blocked.
