Truck crash on I-75 causes delays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A truck crash on I-75 closed lanes and created traffic delays, Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol reports, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a truck crashed in the northbound lanes of I-75 before mile marker 388.

The center and left lanes were temporarily blocked, causing some delays.

As of last check, the left shoulder remains blocked.

