Advertisement

USDA grant money being given to Putnam Co.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM Co., Fla. (WCJB) -A North-Central Florida county is getting aid from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Putnam Co. will be receiving a portion of the $1.7 million that the USDA is handing out to better increase health and educational opportunities. The money will be used so the county can launch its “Better Education Access” for its middle schools.

The project will create distanced learning in eight different hubs and the new equipment will allow “STEM” teaching in the classrooms.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

GPD searching for missing woman

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GPD looking for woman who disappeared from UF Health Shands ER.

Local

Local drive-in raising money for domestic violence victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Money from the event goes to the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Center in Ocala

Local

GRU receives national recognition for hurricane support

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GRU provided service to Louisiana and Alabama in September.

News

Vice President Pence to host campaign event at The Villages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Vice President Mike Pence will soon be campaigning in The Villages in Saturday.

Latest News

News

Gainesville Police officers search for a woman who disappeared from UF Health Shands ER

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville police are looking for Tonya Sullivan who disappeared from the UF Health Shands ER on Wednesday.

News

Newberry man wanted in Alachua County caught in the Panhandle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Newberry man wanted by Alachua County Sheriffs was arrested in Jackson County

Local

Warrant Arrest Newberry Man

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Alachua County political party leaders react to VP debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
For the first time ever, Vice President Mike Pence faced Senator Kamal Harris in a social distanced debate through a plexiglass barrier.

Local

Missing Woman

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

VP Pence in The Villages

Updated: 5 hours ago