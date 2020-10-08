USDA grant money being given to Putnam Co.

PUTNAM Co., Fla. (WCJB) -A North-Central Florida county is getting aid from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Putnam Co. will be receiving a portion of the $1.7 million that the USDA is handing out to better increase health and educational opportunities. The money will be used so the county can launch its “Better Education Access” for its middle schools.

The project will create distanced learning in eight different hubs and the new equipment will allow “STEM” teaching in the classrooms.

