Vice President Pence to host campaign event at The Villages

Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vice President Mike Pence will soon be in North Central Florida campaigning for four more years.
The Vice President will host a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in The Villages this Saturday.
The event starts at 3:30pm at 2705 West Torch Lake Drive.
Tickets are given on a first come first serve basis and can be registered two at a time online.
