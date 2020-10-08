Vice President Pence to host campaign event at The Villages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vice President Mike Pence will soon be in North Central Florida campaigning for four more years.

The Vice President will host a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in The Villages this Saturday.

The event starts at 3:30pm at 2705 West Torch Lake Drive.

Tickets are given on a first come first serve basis and can be registered two at a time online.

