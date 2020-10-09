Advertisement

A crash involving a logging truck sends one person to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - At least one person was sent to the hospital after a jeep and a logging truck collide on Waldo Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a jeep traveling northeast on Waldo Rd. between Waldo and Gainesville, ran into the back of a logging truck at around 10:15 a.m., blocking the lane

Melrose Fire Department was requested on scene after one person was trapped in the vehicle. According to MFD, the person was extricated quickly and taken to a local trauma center.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

The reason for the crash is unknown at this time.

