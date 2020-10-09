Bradford comeback stuns Hawthorne, 28-25

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bradford Tornadoes overcame a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to knock off visiting Hawthorne, 28-25 in Thursday night football action in Starke. The shocking defeat is the first of the season for the Hornets, who drop to 3-1. Bradford improves to 2-4.

Down 25-8, the Tornadoes rallied with three touchdowns in the final six and a half minutes of the game, aided by an on-side kick recovery and a Hawthorne fumble. Bradford scored the game-winning touchdown on fourth and goal with less than four minutes to play.

Bradford takes the momentum into next week’s game at P.K. Yonge. Hawthorne is listed as having a bye.

