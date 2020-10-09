City council members consider whether to cancel Light Up Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s largest holiday event might not happen this year.

City council members are considering whether or not Light Up Ocala will go on this year.

Council members discussed the possibility of canceling the event currently scheduled for November 21st at their meeting on Tuesday.

One councilman said the event could be a super spreader while another pointed out how important the event is to the community.

25,000 people attended last year’s Light Up Ocala.

The council will vote on whether or not to hold the event on October 20th.

Regardless of the decision they say residents can still look forward to Christmas lights.

