Advertisement

City council members consider whether to cancel Light Up Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s largest holiday event might not happen this year.

City council members are considering whether or not Light Up Ocala will go on this year.

Council members discussed the possibility of canceling the event currently scheduled for November 21st at their meeting on Tuesday.

One councilman said the event could be a super spreader while another pointed out how important the event is to the community.

25,000 people attended last year’s Light Up Ocala.

The council will vote on whether or not to hold the event on October 20th.

Regardless of the decision they say residents can still look forward to Christmas lights.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City council members consider whether to cancel Light Up Ocala

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

USDA: Florida orange crop predicted to drop around 15 percent from last year

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Dept. of Ag. Commission Nikki Fried says this report confirms assumptions made about this growing season based on initial reports.

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for October 9, 2020

News

A crash involving a logging truck sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Latest News

News

A crash involving a logging truck sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
At least one person was sent to a hospital after a jeep and logging truck collide on Waldo Road.

News

GPD: Man arrested on attempted murder charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he stabbed another man with a rusty knife.

News

University of Florida student arrested for rape

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida student is behind bars after allegedly raping a woman several times.

News

High Springs police search for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High springs police report, 72 year-old, Betty Ann Boutwell, is missing and endangered and has Alzheimer’s .

News

GRU crews head to Louisiana for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Library branch closed in Alachua County due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Library district officials say a staff member at the Archer branch has tested positive for coronavirus, making the branch temporarily close.