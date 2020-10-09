Columbia County Report: Lake City Council to discuss return of “in-person" meetings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Upgrades to downtown Lake City’s Wilson Park cleared another hurdle this week when the city council heard comments on a grant application at a public hearing. The council is considering a community development block grant, which could be used in concert with other grants, to build an $800,000 dollar amphitheater and stage into Lake Desoto for community events and concerts. This project was recommended over housing rehabilitation because of the amount of money already spent on the park improvements.

“What the citizens advisory task force decided was they could recommend this program to get this finished so we do not lose the $130,000 dollars we’ve already spent on the engineering to get the 50 points leverage on this application," says Joe Helfenberger, Lake City Manager.

City leaders have assured those in favor of housing rehab that it will take priority in future grant cycles over the next 7 years.

The next public hearing on this grant will take place on October 19th.

At that same virtual October 19th meeting the Lake City council will discuss when they should return to “in person” city council meetings. Since the council chambers at city hall has a limited number of socially distanced seats they will discuss possibly moving their “in person” meetings to the Columbia County School board complex, which is where the county school board and the Columbia County Commission have already been meeting ‘in-person’ for several weeks.

As COVID-19 continues to impact local businesses, the Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce that supports them is also feeling the pressure. The group’s board recently made the decision to cancel this weekend’s Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival due to safety concerns, but say they look forward to the popular event returning in 2021. The Chamber leadership is stepping up in other ways to support local business.

Executive Director, Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, Theresa Pinto says, “We partner with the Small Business Development Center for Florida, and we have a counselor here, and he’s actually here today, and he’s meeting. So if you are thinking about starting a business or you are having to put together a business plan or thinking about expanding, we have a counselor who will meet with you for free.”

While many of the usual business events like member breakfasts and meetings have had to be postponed, the July 4th fireworks were able to go on with spectators watching the show from inside their vehicles, and a modified Trunk-or-Treat event is planned for later this month.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.