Advertisement

Columbia County Report: Lake City Council to discuss return of “in-person" meetings

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Upgrades to downtown Lake City’s Wilson Park cleared another hurdle this week when the city council heard comments on a grant application at a public hearing. The council is considering a community development block grant, which could be used in concert with other grants, to build an $800,000 dollar amphitheater and stage into Lake Desoto for community events and concerts. This project was recommended over housing rehabilitation because of the amount of money already spent on the park improvements.

“What the citizens advisory task force decided was they could recommend this program to get this finished so we do not lose the $130,000 dollars we’ve already spent on the engineering to get the 50 points leverage on this application," says Joe Helfenberger, Lake City Manager.

City leaders have assured those in favor of housing rehab that it will take priority in future grant cycles over the next 7 years.

The next public hearing on this grant will take place on October 19th.

At that same virtual October 19th meeting the Lake City council will discuss when they should return to “in person” city council meetings. Since the council chambers at city hall has a limited number of socially distanced seats they will discuss possibly moving their “in person” meetings to the Columbia County School board complex, which is where the county school board and the Columbia County Commission have already been meeting ‘in-person’ for several weeks.

As COVID-19 continues to impact local businesses, the Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce that supports them is also feeling the pressure. The group’s board recently made the decision to cancel this weekend’s Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival due to safety concerns, but say they look forward to the popular event returning in 2021. The Chamber leadership is stepping up in other ways to support local business.

Executive Director, Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, Theresa Pinto says, “We partner with the Small Business Development Center for Florida, and we have a counselor here, and he’s actually here today, and he’s meeting. So if you are thinking about starting a business or you are having to put together a business plan or thinking about expanding, we have a counselor who will meet with you for free.”

While many of the usual business events like member breakfasts and meetings have had to be postponed, the July 4th fireworks were able to go on with spectators watching the show from inside their vehicles, and a modified Trunk-or-Treat event is planned for later this month.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leaders for the Republican and Democratic parties in Florida believe their candidates won at Wednesday’s debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
The vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night in Utah. Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris discussed several issues, including COVID-19 and the Supreme Court. The event looked different from the presidential debate just a week ago with far fewer interruptions.

News

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or over paid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money. While Florida Democrats are condemning the Department’s actions and have unveiled their plan to fix the state’s unemployment system ahead of the 2021 legislative session.

News

Man arrested after ramming into MCSO deputy vehicle on a domestic disturbance call

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Voter registration decision expected soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida Federal Judge is weighing whether an extension of voter registration will cause more harm than good in the long run.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after ramming into MCSO deputy vehicle on a domestic disturbance call

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Despite October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, body cam video from a call Marion County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to shows exactly how dangerous a domestic situation can be.

News

“I saved my own life”: Breast cancer survivor to release a book sharing her story

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Eastside High student wins national essay competition for student-athletes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Eastside High School student senior’s essay was mont ten chosen for top honors to the United States Tennis Association Foundation’s National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) competition.

News

Ocala Drive-In hosts Red Ribbon Week in Marion County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The drive-in is offering free admission for all on Friday, Oct. 23. They are showing “Hocus Pocus” and “Black Panther.”

News

Truck crash on I-75 causes delays

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A truck crash on I-75 closed lanes and created traffic delays, Thursday morning.

News

“I saved my own life”: Breast cancer survivor to release a book sharing her story

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
After beating breast cancer earlier this year, Fitz Koehler is starting a new chapter this month by releasing her book My Noisy Cancer Comeback.