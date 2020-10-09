Commissioners vote to change water and sewer rates for High Springs residents

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Water and wastewater rates are going down and up for residents of High Springs.

A one-year-only rate increase of a dollar for each water and sewer is ending.

During a city meeting on Thursday night, commissioners voted to tie rates to the Consumer Price Index. Annual rates would rise and fall based on the rate of inflation.

But for now, city staff calculated the change will raise the average water bill $0.50 to $0.75 cents and the average sewer bill by $0.46 cents.

