University of Florida student arrested for rape

A Florida student, Jason O'Connell, is behind bars after allegedly raping a woman several times.
A Florida student, Jason O'Connell, is behind bars after allegedly raping a woman several times.(Alachua County Jail)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida student is behind bars after allegedly raping a woman several times.

Jason O’Connell is facing charges of sexual battery stemming from an incident on Sept. 26.

According to a Gainesville Police arrest report, the 20-year-old and his roommates welcomed the victim and her roommates to their apartment. The victim told GPD that after playing a few drinking games, she became intoxicated to the point where she had difficulty standing - which was corroborated by her roommates.

Police say that the victim was trying to not pass out on the couch when O’Connell started kissing her. She recalled going in and out of consciousness.

The victim says she ended up on O’Connell’s bed but did not remember how she arrived there - this is when things turned violent.

She says she was forcefully and aggressively raped by O’Connell several times, describing it as “painful." She told officers that she asked O’Connell to stop, saying “I can’t take it,” “stop,” and “that hurts, please stop.”

When he stopped the first time, she noticed “blood everywhere,” however, the defendant assaulted her again. Police say the victim also recalled being gagged and choked during the assault.

The victim says she had red marks on her neck from where he choked her, a sore throat, and had trouble urinating for two days after the incident.

A quick search shows that O’Connell was part of a University of Florida club hockey team for the 2019-2020 season.

O’Connell is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $50,000.00 bond.

