Former ASO deputy wins case against Alachua County Sherriff Sadie Darnell

(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury has ruled in favor of a former Alachua County deputy that sued Sheriff Sadie Darnell for employment discrimination.

Former deputy Zac Zedalis tells TV20 that the judge is awarding him $400,000 for lost wages and mental anguish. He will also be reinstated at ASO including years served and retirement.

Zedalis argued that the sheriff wrongly terminated him after he ran against her for sheriff in 2016. He claims his job evaluations were superior during his 10 year tenure, but after he ran against Darnell, she fired him.

In July 2015, Zedalis was accused in a domestic incident involving his then wife, Kathleen, who also worked at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, however, the state attorney chose not to prosecute the case. Both Zedalis and his wife were fired in Feb. 2016.

In the lawsuit, Zedalis cites two other ASO employees who were charged with criminal offenses but kept their jobs.

Here is a link to the court documents.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

