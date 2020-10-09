Gainesville Orchestra set to open new season Friday evening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Orchestra is set to open its new season “Secrets of the Universe” with a performance at the Phillips Center in Gainesville Friday evening.

The show is titled “Adventure!”, featuring music from composer’s Liszt and Tan Dun.

Seating is limited to four hundred tickets. Audience members are required to wear a mask and seating will be socially distanced. All members of the orchestra will also be wearing masks and plexiglass dividers will be set up on stage for added safety.

“We want to make sure people are safe, that they feel safe, and that when they come they can hear great music performed by a great orchestra and have that experience, but do it in a way that when they leave they know they’ve been taken care of,” said Evans Haile, the director of The Gainesville Orchestra.

“There’s still something to be said for… being in the same room with other people when something happens, and it is only happening for that moment. If you were to come back the next night, or hear our rehearsal last night, the same pieces are being performed but it’s different. Because it’s live.”

The performance begins at 7:30 Friday night and a link to purchase tickets can be found HERE. The orchestra’s next show, titled “Power” is scheduled for November 20.

