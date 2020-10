There is a lot of scrutiny surrounding the Gator defense despite a pair of wins to start the season. Fourth ranked Florida will have the difficult task of slowing down Kellen Mond on Saturday in a road test at #21 Texas A&M. Steve Russell previews the matchup in this week’s Gator Insider.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.