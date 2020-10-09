GPD: Man arrested on attempted murder charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he stabbed another man with a rusty knife.

Daniel Stokes and the victim live under the I-75 bridge on Archer Rd. According to police, the two men have been fighting and using “spice” (narcotics) the last few days. Police say the argument started when the victim accused Stokes of stealing his backpack. Stokes stabbed the victim in the head, arm and chest.

The victim chased Stokes away with a metal rod.

The 41-year-old is now in Alachua County Jail on attempted murder charges

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

