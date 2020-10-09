Advertisement

GPD: Man arrested on attempted murder charges

Gainesville Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he stabbed another man with a rusty knife.
Gainesville Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he stabbed another man with a rusty knife.(Alachua County Jail)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he stabbed another man with a rusty knife.

Daniel Stokes and the victim live under the I-75 bridge on Archer Rd. According to police, the two men have been fighting and using “spice” (narcotics) the last few days. Police say the argument started when the victim accused Stokes of stealing his backpack. Stokes stabbed the victim in the head, arm and chest.

The victim chased Stokes away with a metal rod.

The 41-year-old is now in Alachua County Jail on attempted murder charges

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City council members consider whether to cancel Light Up Ocala

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
One councilman said the event could be a super spreader while another pointed out how important the event is to the community.

News

City council members consider whether to cancel Light Up Ocala

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

USDA: Florida orange crop predicted to drop around 15 percent from last year

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Dept. of Ag. Commission Nikki Fried says this report confirms assumptions made about this growing season based on initial reports.

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for October 9, 2020

News

A crash involving a logging truck sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Latest News

News

A crash involving a logging truck sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
At least one person was sent to a hospital after a jeep and logging truck collide on Waldo Road.

News

University of Florida student arrested for rape

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida student is behind bars after allegedly raping a woman several times.

News

High Springs police search for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High springs police report, 72 year-old, Betty Ann Boutwell, is missing and endangered and has Alzheimer’s .

News

GRU crews head to Louisiana for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Library branch closed in Alachua County due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Library district officials say a staff member at the Archer branch has tested positive for coronavirus, making the branch temporarily close.