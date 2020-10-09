Advertisement

GRU crews head to Louisiana for Hurricane Delta

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Hurricane Delta nears Louisiana’s coastline, Gainesville Regional Utility crews are on their way to help those in need of assistance.

Crews will arrive in Lafayette later Friday, wait out Hurricane Delta, then immediately get started restoring power once it passes.

This will be the third time GRU is providing assistance in Lafayette, Louisiana in the last two years.

GRU crews recently aided several Louisiana communities in response to Hurricane Laura. They spent nearly two weeks restoring down power lines, broken poles, and damaged equipment for hundreds of people.

GRU Electric Systems Operations Manager, Eric Harris, said they’ll continue helping others in need and have even gone as far as New Jersey to do so.

“These partnerships are very important,” said Harris. “We’re thankful that whenever we have problems here in the Gainesville area that we can put that call out and we have those same utilities, Lafayette Utilities System has come and assisted us when we’ve been in need.”

The American Public Power Association gave GRU a national commendation for their support in restoring power during mutual aid efforts.

“To get that recognition is very special for us and, you know, I think it is helps to reinforce what we think is a cornerstone of what we do, which is to be a good partner in the public power family," said Harris.

