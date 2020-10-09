Advertisement

High Springs police search for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Officials are looking for a missing woman in High Springs.
Officials are looking for a missing woman in High Springs.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police officers say Betty Ann Boutwell, 72 is missing and endangered. She was last seen around 10:00pm Wednesday night at her home.

She could be driving a silver 2004 GMC pickup truck with artwork painted on the back, Florida Tag# 3776VX.

Officers say she might be headed to Gulfport, Mississippi. Boutwell did not take her phone or medication with her.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GRU crews head to Louisiana for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Library branch closed in Alachua County due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Library district officials say a staff member at the Archer branch has tested positive for coronavirus, making the branch temporarily close.

News

GRU crews head to Louisiana for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
As Hurricane Delta nears Louisiana’s coastline, Gainesville Regional Utility crews are on their way to help those in need of assistance.

News

Gainesville jeweler sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A federal judge sentenced Howard Osgood, 78 of Ozzie’s Fine Jewelry to 15 years in prison on a charge of production of child pornography.

Latest News

News

Commissioners vote to change water and sewer rates for High Springs residents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A one-year only rate increase of a dollar for water and a dollar for sewer is ending in High Springs.

News

“It’s not fair”: Gainesville club navigates phase three reopening rules

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
After being shut down temporarily on the weekend, the owner of LIt at Midtown says the Alachua County rules on COVID-19 are inconsistent.

News

What’s Growing On: Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens is the perfect place to get outdoors and enjoy nature while easily social distancing.

News

Columbia County Report: Lake City Council to discuss return of “in-person" meetings

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Learn what's happening in Columbia County in this weeks Columbia County report.

News

Leaders for the Republican and Democratic parties in Florida believe their candidates won at Wednesday’s debate

Updated: 15 hours ago
The vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night in Utah. Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris discussed several issues, including COVID-19 and the Supreme Court. The event looked different from the presidential debate just a week ago with far fewer interruptions.

News

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or over paid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money. While Florida Democrats are condemning the Department’s actions and have unveiled their plan to fix the state’s unemployment system ahead of the 2021 legislative session.