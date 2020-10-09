High Springs police search for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police officers say Betty Ann Boutwell, 72 is missing and endangered. She was last seen around 10:00pm Wednesday night at her home.

She could be driving a silver 2004 GMC pickup truck with artwork painted on the back, Florida Tag# 3776VX.

Officers say she might be headed to Gulfport, Mississippi. Boutwell did not take her phone or medication with her.

