“It’s not fair”: Gainesville club navigates phase three reopening rules

Lit at midtown
Lit at midtown(R.Fludd)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Phase three reopening has a different look in Gainesville under Alachua county’s emergency order. All businesses can be open, full-capacity but still, have to comply with the mask ordinance.

“it’s not fair,” said Lawrence Clay, the owner of Lit at Midtown.

After being ordered to close temporarily over the weekend for violating occupancy limits, Clay said he was left confused.

“And it’s not consistent again with college kids going to house parties, unregulated with 17,000 people being at the game versus my place holds a couple hundred people.,” added Clay. “It’s just not a consistent approach across the board. You can’t regulate those people at the football stadium. You can’t regulate these people at house parties. Why are you going to try to regulate me, right, and keep my employees from paying their bills?”

A number of businesses have been cited by the city for violating the order including lit that received a citation for social distancing and occupancy violation about a month ago.

Although, Clay says they’re asking people to wear masks and checking temperatures.

“We really are just committed to supporting our businesses in every way,” said Alyssa Brown, the VP of Public Policy with the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce.

Through education and encouragement, the chamber of commerce provides businesses with COVID-19 updates via their website to keep them in compliance.

“Our businesses are really committed to doing that.,” added Brown. “The chamber’s behind them 100% in that we recently partnered up with local organizations to make a stay safe pledge in which we agree to promote behaviors that we know are important and really really necessary in order to keep us all safe, keep our community moving forward and our economy moving forward.”

With all business back open, including Lit at Midtown, keeping safe in phase three means the same everywhere; keeping your distance and keeping your mask handy.

