Library branch closed in Alachua County due to COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A library branch in Alachua County is temporarily closed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Alachua County Library District officials said a staff member at the Archer branch has coronavirus. The location will be closed until further notice and undergo deep cleaning before reopening.

Employees who had contact with the infected person will be quarantined.

Many of the branches are open for browsing, curbside pick-up, and computer appointments.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

