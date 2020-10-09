Library branch closed in Alachua County due to COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A library branch in Alachua County is temporarily closed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Alachua County Library District officials said a staff member at the Archer branch has coronavirus. The location will be closed until further notice and undergo deep cleaning before reopening.

Employees who had contact with the infected person will be quarantined.

A staff member at the Archer Branch received a positive test for COVID-19. The branch will be closed until further... Posted by Alachua County Library District on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Many of the branches are open for browsing, curbside pick-up, and computer appointments.

