Local honey bee farm is buzzing with joy after their PPP loan was forgiven

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leeann Townsend was buzzing with joy after finding out the Paycheck Protection Program loan, which allowed her honey farm of more than 2,000 hives to stay open during the pandemic, was forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Our jobs don’t stop with COVID. We still have to keep up with the bees. Even though a lot of businesses and all have to close still have to keep going. The extra income to help cover those expenses has been helpful because COVID affected some of our honey sales.”

That took the sting out of the $31,000 loan given to the Townsend Honey Farm.

“It’s huge. It was very exciting, but it was also a huge relief. It’s a blessing because we would have had to start paying back the loan next month.”

It’s also a sigh of relief for Florida Credit Union, the lender that supplied the Townsend’s and other businesses across the area with the actual money for their loans.

“All of this money was approved and allocated by congress and the government, but the lenders were the ones that funded these loans,” said Evan Pitts, the Senior Vice President of Commercial Services. “In our case, we had millions of dollars, and there are larger lenders around this country that probably have hundreds of millions of dollars that was lent or spent on this program waiting for the SBA to reimburse.”

This loan has had a tremendous impact on the family business.

“All of our money that we received 100% went towards paying our employees,” said Townsend

Even though they don’t have to pay all of the bees for their hard work, the employees may not have received a check if the business didn’t receive the PPP loan.

“Where the work wouldn’t have necessarily stopped, the money could have stopped for them until we could have recovered.”

According to Pitts, more loans are starting to be forgiven. The credit union is receiving their reimbursement for their part in helping community businesses.

“It’s good just to see the entire process go full circle from the origination to actually to the government delivering on what they said they were going to do and have these loans fully forgiven.”

Pitts said this experience was more about helping businesses than making a profit.

“There is not a way for a lender to make a whole lot of money out of this. It is more out of our goodwill and just wanting to make an impact in the community and help out the local business owners and the employees in this community.”

Townsend is blessed to have the loan forgiven.

“Very, very thankful that our government made this loan, this PPP loan available to small businesses all over and very grateful that we had the opportunity to apply for it and to be forgiven for it.”

If you would like to find out more about having your Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiven, click on the link below.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.