Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser kicks-off at Buchholz football game

Breast Cancer Fundraiser Flyer
Breast Cancer Fundraiser Flyer(Breast Cancer Fundraiser Flyer)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz High Bobcats are making Strides Against Breast Cancer Friday night at their pink-out game to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The first 500 fans at Citizen’s Field for the game against Steinbrenner will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of the Orthopaedic Institute and North Florida Regional Hospital.

The groups encourage people to donate via link or QR code that’s connected to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer page while at the game.

The fundraiser lasts all month to reach a goal of $10,000.

