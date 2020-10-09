Advertisement

MCPS: 30 new COVID-19 cases, 354 students and employees quarantined

With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.
With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One week after posting the most new positive COVID-19 cases, Marion County Public Schools reports the highest numbers of quarantined students and staff.

According to MCPS, 354 students (336) and employees (18) are quarantined due to coming in direct contact to a COVID-19 positive case. During the week of Oct. 2-8, the district reported 30 new cases.

Schools and departments affected this week include: Belleview High, Dr. N H Jones Elementary, Eighth Street Elementary, Fr. King Middle, Harbour View Elementary, Howard Middle, Lake Weird High, Liberty Middle, Madison Street Academy, North Marion High, North Marion Middle, Ocala Springs Elementary, Saddlewood Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Transportation Department, Ward-Highlands Elementary and West Port High.

COVID-19 report for Marion County Schools from Oct. 2-8.
COVID-19 report for Marion County Schools from Oct. 2-8.(MCPS)

