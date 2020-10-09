New details released about the Florida Gators' rivalry game against Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are less than a month away from one of Florida football’s biggest rivalry games.

The Gators and the Bulldogs will square off on Nov. 7, however, the game known to fans as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will look a bit differently this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The game will take place with limited capacity, although the exact number of fans allowed has yet to be released. RV City and all ancillary events including the Hall of Fame Luncheon and Duuuval’s Bold City Bash will not take place this year.

″The annual Georgia-Florida Football Classic is one of our city’s most well-known and celebrated traditions," said Mayor Lenny Curry. “We are both thankful and excited that we are able to carry on with the game this year. We have implemented and will continue to maintain regulations for the safety of all those attending. Nevertheless, we will ensure a fun and safe event as we celebrate this college football rivalry in our City.”

Complete game day safety policies and procedures will be announced at a later date closer to the game.

The Gators-Bulldogs rivalry dates back to 1915 and has been played every season since 1926, except for 1943 due to World War II.

All event information related to public safety, road closures and traffic can also be found on JSO’s website. Meanwhile for live game day traffic updates, passengers are encouraged to follow JSO on twitter @JSOPIO.

