Advertisement

New details released about the Florida Gators' rivalry game against Georgia

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)(John Raoux | AP)
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are less than a month away from one of Florida football’s biggest rivalry games.

The Gators and the Bulldogs will square off on Nov. 7, however, the game known to fans as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will look a bit differently this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The game will take place with limited capacity, although the exact number of fans allowed has yet to be released. RV City and all ancillary events including the Hall of Fame Luncheon and Duuuval’s Bold City Bash will not take place this year.

″The annual Georgia-Florida Football Classic is one of our city’s most well-known and celebrated traditions," said Mayor Lenny Curry. “We are both thankful and excited that we are able to carry on with the game this year. We have implemented and will continue to maintain regulations for the safety of all those attending. Nevertheless, we will ensure a fun and safe event as we celebrate this college football rivalry in our City.”

Complete game day safety policies and procedures will be announced at a later date closer to the game.

The Gators-Bulldogs rivalry dates back to 1915 and has been played every season since 1926, except for 1943 due to World War II.

All event information related to public safety, road closures and traffic can also be found on JSO’s website. Meanwhile for live game day traffic updates, passengers are encouraged to follow JSO on twitter @JSOPIO.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser kicks-off at Buchholz football game

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Orthopaedic Institute in Gainesville is offering free breast cancer awareness t-shirts at the Buchholz game against Steinbrenner to encourage people to donate to the American Cancer Society.

News

Navigating Phase Three in GNV

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

City council members consider whether to cancel Light Up Ocala

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
One councilman said the event could be a super spreader while another pointed out how important the event is to the community.

News

City council members consider whether to cancel Light Up Ocala

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

USDA: Florida orange crop predicted to drop around 15% from last year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Dept. of Ag. Commission Nikki Fried says this report confirms assumptions made about this growing season based on initial reports.

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for October 9, 2020

News

A crash involving a logging truck sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

A crash involving a logging truck sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
At least one person was sent to a hospital after a jeep and logging truck collide on Waldo Road.

News

GPD: Man arrested on attempted murder charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he stabbed another man with a rusty knife.

News

University of Florida student arrested for rape

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida student is behind bars after allegedly raping a woman several times.